All employers need to work to recruit Emiratis

But it would be a serious mistake to build a long-term parallel ‘Emirati’ employment package involving shorter hours, higher pay and better benefits. This will create the curious expectation among young people that they have a life-long right to work less and get paid more. Such a structure would also impose serious operational problems. Most companies already pay Emiratis more than their peers, and that is understood pragmatically, but to build a whole package would formalise such a position. There is already a problem in the parallel structure of the public sector where pay, holiday and benefits are larger than the private sector. Both private and public sectors need to offer similar conditions so that anyone entering the labour force feels able to make a reasonable choice.