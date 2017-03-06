Air-pollution must be addressed

What’s even more worrying is a deliberate attempt to undermine and roll back the progress that a host of governments and a raft of environmental agencies have put in place to try and stem this global crisis. There are still naysayers and US President Donald Trump is in their ranks — who believe that our industrial and societal advances have little or no effect on our natural climate and its air quality. Indeed, Trump himself is determined to eradicate the work of the US Environmental Protection Agency and its programmes. The reality too is that Americans do not know how good they have it. Fully 92 per cent of the world’s population lives in areas where fine-particulate levels exceed those of WHO’s guidelines. The misery is concentrated: Half of air pollution’s death toll was in China and India alone.