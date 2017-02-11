US blocks UN job for former Palestinian PM

“For too long the UN has been unfairly biased in favor of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel,” said the US ambassador.

“Going forward, the US will act, not just talk, in support of our allies.” The UN chief had given the council until late Friday to consider the choice, and the US came forward to raise objections. Fayyad, 64, was prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2007 to 2013, and also served as finance minister twice. He had been tapped to replace Martin Kobler of Germany, who has been the Libya envoy since November 2015. US President Donald Trump and Haley have criticised the United Nations for adopting a resolution in December that demanded an end to Israeli colony building. Bolivia raised objections to the statement, saying it should include a reference to the UN resolution condemning colonies that also denounces violence. The council will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, the same day that Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. In a shift from his previous hardine support for Israeli policies, Trump told a Hebrew-language newspaper that he did not believe Israeli colony expansion was “good for peace”. Guterres’s spokesman declined to comment on the US rejection of the UN chief’s choice to represent him in Libya.









