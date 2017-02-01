Year of Giving retreat kicks off with over 100 officials

The agenda of the Giving Retreat will highlight six areas of focus for the Year of Giving; Corporate Social Responsibility, Volunteering, Serving the Nation, the role of the media, developing a legislative system to achieve objectives, and the growth of the development sector and humanitarian organisations. Each area will be led by a Minister in a related field, who will work on coordinating between federal and local authorities for major initiatives, following up on progress and achievements, and reporting periodically to the Higher National Committee for the Year of Giving.

Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, will be in charge of the corporate social responsibility pillar. The volunteer work pillar will fall under the remit of Najla Bint Mohammad Al Awar, Minister of Community Development. Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, will oversee the humanitarian organisations pillar. Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, will be responsible for the media pillar. Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness, will head the pillar related to legislative system and government policies. Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, will head the “serving the nation” pillar. A first step in the journey of the UAE’s national Year of Giving, the retreat will be followed by a number of projects and initiatives which are intended to serve as a global model for building national consensus and cooperation around giving.









