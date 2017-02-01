UAE government creates national strategy for Year of Giving

The agenda of the retreat highlighted six areas for the Year of Giving; corporate social responsibility, volunteering, serving the nation, the role of the media, developing a legislative system to achieve objectives, and the growth of the development sector and humanitarian organisations. Each area will be led by a minister in a related field, who will work on coordinating between federal and local authorities for major initiatives, following up on progress and achievements, and reporting periodically to the Higher National Committee for the Year of Giving.

Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, is in charge of the corporate social responsibility pillar. The volunteer work pillar falls under the remit of Najla Mohammad Al Awar, Minister of Community Development. Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, will oversee the humanitarian organisations pillar. Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council, is responsible for the media pillar. Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness, is heading the pillar related to legislative system and government policies. Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth, is heading the “serving the nation” pillar









