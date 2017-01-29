Ministers to hold two-hour real-time Twitter dialogue

“This cultural aspect also forms a foundation for building true happiness. Happiness is directly linked to giving, the contribution to the wellness of others brings satisfaction and inclusiveness. The Year of Giving makes us aware that ultimate happiness for all individuals across different walks of life comes from dedicating their time and efforts to the service of everyone, to their societies and to their nations,” Al Roumi said.

For her part, Al Mazroui said engaging the youth and the society as a whole in an open dialogue about finding ways to serve those in need is important. “We are keen to build a national consensus on the values of charity and giving, and to bring together our communities in defining ways to work together,” Al Mazroui said.









