Laws to govern charity, volunteering soon

Speaking at the retreat, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said there is a need to create a legislative framework for humanitarian and charity work. While the UAE currently has more than 200,000 registered volunteers, Al Gergawi said the initiatives aim to increase that number and establish a regulatory institution that can monitor the number of hours volunteered by each individual in companies.

“We will introduce an integrated legislative system with a clear framework for Corporate Social Responsibility and Volunteering, both at institutional and individual levels. We will provide volunteers with incentives and a comprehensive framework for volunteering to document and reward their initiatives and efforts… Many young people want to volunteer, but are missing incentive programmes and clear guidance in order to be motivated to start volunteering.”









