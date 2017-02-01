Initiatives for Year of Giving launched

Among the initiatives adopted is the National Strategy for the Development of Humanitarian and Charity work. This is a five-year strategy implemented by the government, private sector and NGOs, and prepared in accordance with an extensive study of the current situation to ensure the advancement of humanitarian and charity work in the state. Partnerships will also be developed between local humane and charitable institutions, and global development leaders, in order to exchange knowledge and improve internal mechanisms. A smart podium for humanitarian and charity work will contain the latest information and news on humanitarian and charity work in the state. Its main mission will be to improve development work and link it to the nation’s overarching strategy, as well as the needs of government entities.

5. Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth — Serving the Nation pillar. Serving the Nation is one of the most important pillars in the Year of Giving as it targets young citizens who represent the future. Initiatives primarily targeting youth were introduced, with support from the education sector. Titled One Hundred Ways to Serve Your Country, this initiative aims to raise awareness of institutions and development projects among youth and guide them on how they can contribute. Role Model, an initiative that highlights success stories, for example of doctors, architects, teachers, and more, who has adopted innovative ideas to serve their country. Another initiative will be launched to celebrate the youth who have sacrificed their lives for the country; a national monument will be built in their honour and display all their names. Community Service initiative, a programme that includes activities for university and school students to take part of, and the introduction of awards and competitions in the humanities field that highlight artistic expressions that serve the nation. The National Youth Council will also organise visits to all the landmarks that symbolise Serving the Nation, such as the Etihad Museum and Wahat Al Karama. 6. Dr Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council — Media Pillar The initiatives presented were the following: Billion in Giving, a CSR initiative for the local media to pledge to support the different initiatives across the Year of Giving by contributing with approximately one billion dirhams work of media coverage across all platforms, including print, radio and TV. Giving Influencers; an initiative that engages thought leaders and social media influencers and urges them to communicate the key messages of the Year of Giving to the public. A Giving App that collates all information regarding events, activities, news and contributions related to the Year of Giving will also be launched so that everyone can stay up to date on the latest progress and achievements. A strategy for volunteer work in media will also be launched, with the goal of volunteering 150,000 hours on behalf of media to train students, give lectures and complete research related to the Year of Giving. Giving Walkathon, an annual event that will engage media representatives in a walkathon that aims to raise awareness about the goals and objectives of the Year of Giving. Launching several competitions for young people in the UAE in order to boost their participation and creativity, and incentivize them to create emotional and meaningful digital content, which will be shared on the #YearofGiving hashtag in order to increase engagement on digital platforms.









