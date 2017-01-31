Giving Retreat begins on Wednesday

Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and chairman of the Higher National Committee for the Year of Giving, said: “The Giving Retreat, during which we will develop initiatives that promote social cohesion and the value of giving, reflects our leadership’s promise to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021. Our commitment to spreading goodness through dynamic partnerships is part of our goal to build a more sustainable, prosperous and secure future for everyone.”

He added: “The pillars of the Year of Giving cover all elements of philanthropy, volunteering, and humanitarian development in the UAE. At the retreat, we will collate ideas and initiatives in order to create a comprehensive framework for the social, economic, cultural and education sectors, with clearly identified roles and responsibilities in order to ensure a fully integrated system that performs seamlessly.” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid called for organising the Giving Retreat last Saturday, and invited members of the community to share their ideas and suggestions for the Year of Giving through #YearofGiving on Twitter. The agenda of the Giving Retreat will highlight six areas of focus for the Year of Giving. Each area will be led by the minister in the related field, reporting periodically to the Higher National Committee for the Year of Giving, which has launched a website (www.giving.ae) to provide more information.









