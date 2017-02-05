Dh500,000 for charity from Dubai’s 8th Car Free Day

“First time I walked from Sharjah till here. It took about five hours. I started at 2:30am and reached here by 7:15am. Last year, I biked till here. This year, I am biking to my office as well … If there are specific tracks for cycling and if the weather is good like this, I would do it every day. It takes more effort, but it is better for health,” said Al Labban, who reduced 35kg of his weight from 140kg in last two years.

He said cycling on Sunday took about one and a half hours, almost the same time that takes him by car to reach the Union Station from home.









