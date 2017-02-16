Awqaf foundation donates Dh2.5m to UAE charities

“As part of our core priority to improve the lives of less privileged social segments, AMAF is pleased to collaborate with charity and humanitarian organisations in the UAE,” Tayyeb Al Rais, secretary-general of AMAF, said.

Al Rais added that the foundation looked to achieve the mandates of their five endowment banks through their donations. "We prioritise certain social segments in accordance with the directions of the donors that make the endowments," he said. Throughout 2016, the AMAF extended its support to many religious, health care, social, and humanitarian organisations and projects in the UAE and abroad. The AMAF's contribution is in line with the UAE Year of Giving and the foundation's objective of enhancing the spirit of social solidarity. — Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News.










