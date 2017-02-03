Watch: Huge waves lash cars on Dubai's man-made Palm Jumeirah island

Dubai: Huge waves that spilled seawater on the road greeted residents and visitors driving to the Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai on Friday, a tweet shows.
The inclement weather — and the high waves kicked up by strong north-westerly winds that lashed UAE's coastal areas over the weekend — prompted the Dubai police to intervene to facilitate traffic movement on the iconic man-made island, according to an Arabic news site.
A police spokesperson said they closed the tunnel heading toward the Atlantis Hotel on The Palm Jumeirah because the waves reached the parking area in front of world-famous resort hotel, according to the news site.
However, the tunnel was re-opened after the storm water was pumped out from the area.
A tweet by Emarat Al Youm on Friday shows a woman taking inside her car taking a video of the high waves spilling over to the main road while other motorists were driving by.
UAE residents felt a significant drop in temperatures across the country strong winds of up to 80kph brough a cold air mass that blanketed the country over the weekend due to a low pressure in the south of Iran extending to the UAE and north of Oman.
On Saturday, weathermen expect rain, hail stones, and blowing sand and dust in scattered areas of the country.