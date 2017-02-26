Residents enjoy extended rainy winter outdoors

Lyka Dalangin

Just the same, fresh university graduate Filipino Lyka Dalangin, 20, said the cool weather motivates her to go outside and exercise or take part in various activities. “Me and my sister like driving around the city and watching the rain. But at the same time I love being home in my pyjama and watching the rainfall from my window,” said Dalangin. The Dubai resident of six years said she is pleasantly surprised to experience rain in Dubai that is lasting longer than a couple of days.