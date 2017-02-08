Regional weather conference in Abu Dhabi on Friday

Dr Abdullah Ahmad Al Mandoos, Director of the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) in the UAE, and Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation, met in Geneva last September to sign the host agreement for the 16th session of Regional Association II. During the ceremony, the WMO secretary-general lauded the UAE’s contribution to the global efforts for the development of meteorological science, and the improvement of its various applications.