Rainy weekend and drop in temperatures on Saturday

“The weather on Friday and Saturday will be generally the same, cloudy in general, with some light rain at short intervals for the whole day. South-easterly to north-easterly wind will affect the country but will be moderate to fresh, with average wind speed of around 30km/h to 40km/h in Dubai. For those who will be heading for outdoor activities such as walks, there’s nothing significant to worry about,” said a forecaster from the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology.