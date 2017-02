Rain to continue over weekend in UAE, temperature to dip again

#TrafficUpdate

Two different car accidents reported on AlKhail Road (both directions) near Nad Al Sheba Bridge.

— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 16, 2017

Residents were faced with unstable weather throughout the week, as rain hit parts of the country in the morning and at night. Traffic fared no better during the week, as heavy congestion was reported along major highways between Sharjah and Dubai.