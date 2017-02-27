NCMS warns of low horizontal visibility

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) urged motorists to be cautious due to low horizontal visibility caused by fog in various coastal and inland areas of the country.
In a statement on Monday, the NCMS said that the weather will be partly cloudy in general, becoming overcast at times over northern and eastern areas with the chance of some rain during the morning. Winds will be light to moderate in general, becoming fresh over the sea.
The relative humidity will increase during the night and early morning over some areas, with a chance of more fog formation. Sea conditions will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.
The statement added that on Tuesday and Wednesday the conditions are likely to be the same.