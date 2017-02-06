NCMS forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) is urging motorists to be cautious due to fog occurring in various areas of the country.
In a statement on Monday, the NCMS said that the weather on Tuesday will be fair to partly cloudy, slightly hazy at times over some areas. Winds will be light to moderate in general, becoming fresh northwesterly over the sea by the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the night and on Tuesday morning over some coastal area and islands, with a probability of light rainfall.
Relative humidity will increase overland early morning, some mist or fog may form. Seas will be moderate, becoming rough by the afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to rough by night in the Sea of Oman.
Conditions are likely to be the same on Wednesday.