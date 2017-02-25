It’s another wet morning in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Residents in several parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi were enjoying another morning of rainy weather on Saturday, as the UAE's national weather service predicted another four days of rain.
Weather in the UAE was partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over islands, coastal, and northern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology said.
توقعات الأمطار لأربعة أيام
Rain predictions for 4 days pic.twitter.com/zWmTgz8yBY— UAE WEATHER (@NCMS_media) February 24, 2017
Rain was reported over most coastal and internal areas and Khalifa City, with moderate to heavy rain over Bani Yas, Al Shawamekh and Al Dhafrah.
The lowest recorded temperature this morning was 10.2 degrees Celsius at Jebel Jais.