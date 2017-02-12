It’s a wet, rainy day in the UAE for next 2 days

Dubai: Residents woke up to a rainy start to their day, and good news is in store – weather forecasters expect scattered rainfall to continue until Monday.
Sharjah and the northern emirates were the areas most affected on Sunday morning with light showers, including the emirates of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. Light to medium rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day.
The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology posted a satellite map of water vapour in the UAE for Sunday.
The colours on the map indicate that areas covered in light to dark green colours will experience humid to cloudy weather. Areas covered in light to dark blue will have drizzle to light rain, while the yellow covered areas indicate moderate rainfall.
The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) also reported that the weather will remain unstable until Wednesday, with clouds and rains to fall across various parts of the country. Moderate east to south easterly winds will hit the UAE, bringing with it some more rainfall.
Temperatures over the next couple of days along the coastal areas will fall down to 14 degrees Celsius but reach as high as 27 degrees Celsius at midday, while temperatures in mountain areas will reach as low as 8 degrees Celsius and peak at a relatively cool 18 degrees Celsius.
#الإمارات: هطول امطار الخير على دبي والشارقة وعجمان وأم القيوين ورأس الخيمة والفجيرة ، بعدسة فهد محمد #مركز_العاصفة #منخفض_التسعين pic.twitter.com/YU1uN5CHEQ— مركز العاصفة🇦🇪 (@Storm_centre) February 12, 2017
The UAE's Storm Centre posted footage of wet roads in the UAE at 7am on Sunday, which ranged all the way from Dubai to Fujairah.