Forecasters warn motorists of dusty, hazy conditions

Dubai: Rain hit several parts of the country on Monday afternoon, with weather forecasters warning motorists to take extra caution on the roads.
Over the next three days, rough weather and strong winds are expected to blow dust that is likely to reduce visibility on the roads.
نشرة الانسامبل الياباني : توقع الامطار الاحتمالي على دول الخليج العربي من 20 الى 28 فبراير والله أعلم #مركز_العاصفة pic.twitter.com/kRceW0HnEA— مركز العاصفة🇦🇪 (@Storm_centre) February 20, 2017
In a statement on Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said that the weather will be partly cloudy and hazy in general, with the chance of some light rain over the coastal areas and islands.
Scattered rain was reported in several parts of the UAE in the morning, as well as in the eastern coast.— UAE WEATHER (@NCMS_media) February 20, 2017
— UAE WEATHER (@NCMS_media) February 20, 2017
The statement added, “Moderate to fresh winds, especially over the sea and the exposed areas, will cause blowing dust and sand leading to poor visibility at times.
"The humidity will increase during the night and early morning over some internal areas. Sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Sea of Oman."
The outlook remains the same for Tuesday and Wednesday.