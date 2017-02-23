Cooler days ahead, temperatures to drop over weekend

Dubai: Residents across the UAE drove through dense fog on Thursday morning, with visibility reported to have dropped down to 1,000m.
— UAE WEATHER (@NCMS_media) February 23, 2017
The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) said that with temperatures likely to slowly rise throughout the day, motorists can expect more fog formation on Thursday night and into Friday morning.— UAE WEATHER (@NCMS_media) February 23, 2017
The coastal and internal areas will experience the most fog, according to weather forecasters, with temperatures to range from 14 to 27 degrees Celsius across the coastal areas and from eight to 20 degrees Celsius in the mountain areas.
However, the NCMS expects cooler weather over the next two days, as temperatures will drop once again with southeasterly and northeasterly winds blowing dust and sand.
In a statement, weather forecasters at the NCMS said that the weather over the weekend will be partly cloudy in general, “with a chance of rain over the islands and coastal areas. Moderate winds in general, causing blowing dust/sand and poor visibility over some exposed areas.”
The Arabian Gulf will have rough waves while the Oman Sea will be generally calmer.