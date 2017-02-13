Watch: Dubai tests first manned 'drone'

“The AAV is designed to fly for maximum 30 minutes at a maximum cruising speed of 160 km/h, and the standard speed shall be 100 km/h. The ascending/descending speed is about 6 meters per second and the landing speed is 4m/s. The AAV measures 3.9 m in length, 4.02 m in width and 1.60 m in height. It weighs about 250 kg and 360 with a passenger. The maximum cruising height is 3000 feet and the battery charging time is 1-2 hours. The AAV is designed to operate under all climatic conditions unless there is a thunderstorm. The vehicle is fitted with highly accurate sensors with a very low-error threshold and can resist vibrations and extreme temperatures.