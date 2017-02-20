‘UAE transport sector going in the right direction’

Hailing the vision of the UAE leadership he added that modern discoveries and achievements show that innovation is not a new idea, it is the leaving behind of old beliefs and ideas.

“It is interesting to see that in the beginning of the 20th century, exploring, flying and climbing of the mountains began. These were not new ideas, it was just the moment when explorers decided to change the mindset of the world and in 66 years, which is really short time in history, we have the first airplane, the North and South Poles explored, Mount Everest conquered as well as the landing on the moon,” said Piccard, adding that this is mindset of exploration and pioneering that we need today to the lead the world towards sustainable living.