Three days of road closures kick off in Abu Dhabi

A series of road closures that last for three days in Abu Dhabi started on Thursday, as bikers hit the streets for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Tour.
The first batch of roadblocks has been deployed today in the Western Region, spanning 189 kilometres, with a couple more partial closures scheduled this weekend.
On Friday, access will be limited in various city streets spanning a total of 153 kilometres, with the blockade taking place from 1.5pm to 5.15pm.
Closures will start from Reem Island, as bikers make a loop from there and pass through Abu Dhabi Island, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St., Shakhbout City, Al Falah, Yas Island, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway and Saadiyat Island.
The next day, Saturday, partial road closures covering 186 kilometres will affect drivers taking Al Ain city roads starting from 11.35am.
The Safety & Traffic Solutions Committee in Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Traffic tweeted on their official accounts the routes that will be partially closed.
With reports from Asma Samir, Special to Gulf News.
