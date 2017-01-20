Students in capital driven by road safety campaign

Safa Abdullah, 21, enterprise student at the Business School, thinks sharing real-life stories, although tragic, has an immense impact on the people’s mindset. “I lost a friend three years back in a car accident, she was only 20 years old back then. She was in the car along with her family when another vehicle crashed into their car. Unfortunately, this time the motorist of the other vehicle was using his mobile phone. It is very sad and heart-aching, we see many reckless young motorists on the roads who end up either losing their lives or endangering lives of others.

"I think it's about time for us youth to have a say and speak up, because not all of us drive recklessly nor do we want to suffer from other motorists who are careless. I personally never use my phone when I'm driving. I get easily distracted and anxious while I'm driving, so I remain focused on the roads," she said. Abdullah is very keen on learning more about the road safety campaign and contribute to altering young motorists' behaviour on the roads. Year-long programme Gulf News also spoke to representatives working on Aqdar Drive Safely campaign. Colonel Dr Ebrahim Al Dabal, general coordinator of the Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar — explained why the campaign is targeted at peer education. "We do not want to lecture or dictate students, and tell them what to do. We want to empower them and engage them in coming up with creative and innovative ideas that can be implemented. At Aqdar, we believe that students are influential among each other and that's why we're reaching out to them to come up with their own ideas." The campaign will run all year long in the UAE, across universities in partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education, and will include physical activities, lectures and meetings with students. It aims to alter young drivers' behaviour on the roads, Al Dabal said. He added, "Unfortunately, most traffic accidents are caused by reckless driving of youth, who are constantly distracted by using their phones while driving, and we aim to reduce the number of fatalities caused by traffic accidents on the roads." Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of Road Safety UAE, said real-life initiatives are important to be implemented. "Road accidents are the number two killer in the UAE, and youth are constantly glued to their phones, that's why it's important to touch base with students to change their behaviour on the roads while driving," he said. "All road users should feel safe while crossing, driving, cycling etc …, and it's vital that youth understand that it's not just about the safety of others, but it's their own safety as well. "It's very crucial that we target all segments in society, but today we aim that youths create awareness for other youths like them on the dangers of using mobile phones while driving. We are keen on involving them to take part in activities and developing new holistic and intrinsic concepts that can be applied and implemented," Edelmann said. Chip in with ideas Samir Cherfan, managing director of Nissan Group, highlighted the importance of collaborating on the road safety initiative. "Our key objective is to convince and stimulate youth to address their fellow peers and classmates to avoid using the phones while driving. We see this as a great opportunity to collaborate and work efficiently and effectively on bringing down the rate of fatalities on the roads," Cherfan said. "Students have four months to come up with their creative ideas and make their proposals, which will be later evaluated, selected and implemented by a team of experts," he said. Aqdar Drive Safely is an initiative by Khalifa Empowerment Programme for Students — Aqdar. — The writer is a journalist based in Abu Dhabi

