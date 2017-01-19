RTA’s Smart Monitoring Centre to catch violations on camera

Ahmad Bahroozian, CEO of the Licensing Agency, said: “It is the first centre of its kind in the RTA that monitors violations in technical testing centres and vehicle driving facilities through surveillance cameras. It reports offences in absentia and retains video clips and images as proof of violations committed. All service providers are notified of all offences reported by the Smart Monitoring Centre. During the initial phase, the centre reported offences on a trial basis to alert service providers and urge them to comply with the procedures and controls set for the delivery of service and take corrective measures. From the start of this year, the RTA started to issue [tickets mentioning the] offences [and] respective fines as stipulated in the applicable legislation.”