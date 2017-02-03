RTA call centre handled 2m calls in 2016

DUBAI: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that its call centre received 2,177,521 calls in 2016, and the response time covered 86.3 per cent of incoming calls within the targeted time response time of 20 seconds per call.
The centre has also received 53,298 reports about lost items where more than 70 per cent of them were found, recording a sign-off rate of 99 per cent. Additionally, the Madinati system received 25,208 cases.
“The number of calls picked up by the call centre (8009090) reflects the extent of interaction between the centre and RTA clients, and the considerable attention paid by the RTA to their services, inquiries, suggestions, complaints, etc. Recording such a high response rate to incoming calls is also indicative of the multiple and diverse services provided by the RTA to the public,” said Yousef Al Rida, CEO of RTA Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector.
“The centre made outstanding achievements underscoring its success in realising its tasks in 2016 at the highest standards highlighted by clinching the award for the Best Call Centre in Dubai in the Hamdan Bin Mohammad Smart Government Awards,” said Al Rida.
RTA Call Centre received 2,177,521 calls in 2016. The calls were as follows:
Public Transport Agency: 778,088
Licensing Agency: 62,040
Traffic and Roads Agency: 211,115
Corporate Technology Support Services Centre: 142,638
Rail Agency: 107,940
Dubai Taxi Corporation: 55,734
Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector: 74,069