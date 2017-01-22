Partnership to accelerate possible hyperloop link

hyperloop is a system that integrates a low-pressure pipe linking two stations, enabling passenger capsules within the tube to travel at high speeds of up to 1,200km/h. Using the controlled environment of the tube, passengers are shot at high speeds in capsules that ride in the low-pressure environment to ensure less resistance and no friction, similar to the way maglev high-speed trains travel without wheels along high-speed lines. The design was first conceived in a 2010 white paper by Elon Reeve Musk, a South African-born billionaire inventor who helped found Tesla Motors and SpaceX.