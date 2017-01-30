Old heavy vehicles under scanner

“The telematics devices will be remotely connected to RTA’s monitoring centre and will track every move of the trucks. We will know when and where a truck is stopping or moving, for how many hours it has been running as well as the exact location of the vehicle,” said Ahmad Hashem Behroozian, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency.

The system will also detect faults in the vehicles as well as monitoring driver behaviour. “The device has a reader which provides us driver information. Our monitors will also indicate if a truck is speeding or if a driver is braking or turning rashly and we will be able to coordinate with road patrols of Dubai Police and reach the driver immediately,” said Behroozian. In the next phase the device will be linked with another system, which help the authorities gather technical information about the heavy vehicles, averting a potential disaster. He added that the purpose of such monitoring is to ensure the soundness of vehicles and verify the compliance of drivers with the traffic rules. “This improves the traffic safety and road security, minimise accidents resulting from malpractices of drivers, and curb the negative impacts of faults sustained by heavy vehicles as well as misconducts on the part of drivers,” he said. RTA has tied up with a local tech firm to install the devices, which are available at a cost of Dh1,620, while the annual maintenance cost for the system is Dh500. Beginning Wednesday, transport operators can avail a 15 per cent discount on the device. The offer will last for three months. An official at the leading transport operator Tristar Transport welcomed the move. “This initiative is a welcome development because the driving behaviour of heavy duty drivers will be monitored and later on corrected resulting to safe and defensive driving behaviour on the road,” said Mohammad Akbar, general manager for quality and sustainability at Tristar Transport. He added that 90 to 95 per cent of road accidents happen due to human error and can be prevented by raising awareness and changing behaviours. More from Transport RTA call centre handled 2m calls in 2016

