Now, you can find vacant parking slots on app

He added: “Phase one of the link has been completed according to the planned timeline. The RTA has fully completed the project works at Al Rigga following the installation of about 2,000 ground sensors. Work progress has reached 84 per cent in the area of the World Trade Centre on the Shaikh Zayed Road, involving the installation of 59 overhead cameras followed by the installation of electronic smart directional signs. The project is set for full completion by the end of April 2017.”