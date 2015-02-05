New vehicle scanner to ease Oman border rush

The Khatm Al Shiklah border post is located about 15km northeast of Al Ain city, and provides access to the neighbouring Omani town of Buraimi. It is the main crossing from which expatriates with UAE residence visas can enter Buraimi. Many people who work in Al Ain live in Buraimi due to the much lower rents in the Omani town, and their children also travel regularly to Al Ain for school. Travellers without UAE residence visas are also allowed to use this border to cross into Oman, but must pay a minimal tax.