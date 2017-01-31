New speed limit on Maliha Road from February 1

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have lowered the speed limit on Maliha Road to 100km/h from 120km/h to curb the number of fatal accidents.
The new speed limit will come into effect from Wednesday.
Colonel Dr Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, said this move comes in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to ensure road safety.
“Cameras on Maliha Road are now set at 100km/h, and will help in curbing speeding and reckless driving,” he said.
Sharjah Police called on motorists to follow traffic rules on highways and interior roads as well as to follow the new speed limit on the road for their safety and that of others.