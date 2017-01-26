Municipality invites investment to develop parking zones

Abu Dhabi: In a bid to resolve the persistent parking shortages in the capital, the Department of Municipal Affairs (DMAT) on Wednesday called upon land owners and businesses to develop unused land as parking lots.
In a statement, the Integrated Transport Centre at the emirate’s transport sector regulator said individuals and businesses can develop both private and commercial plots for this purpose. After paying the applicable fees and obtaining the required investment permits, these plots can be converted into paid parking zones or be used for valet parking.
The centre said the initiative was aimed at finding quick solutions for parking woes in collaboration with potential private investors.