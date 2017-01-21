More diversions on Airport Road

The Dh404-million project is part of a series of infrastructure and mass transit upgrades in Dubai, compatible with the Dubai Strategic Plan 2021.

“The Airport Road Improvement Project is part of a plan set by the RTA for accommodating the projected growth in the number of passengers using the Dubai International Airport which is expected to shoot to 92 million passengers by 2020. Thus, the traffic study highlighted the importance of finalising the improvement of the Airport Road by 2017,” said Al Tayer.