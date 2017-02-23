Ministry of Finance to get electric vehicles

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates Transport to provide the ministry with electric-powered vehicles.
Under the MoU, signed by Younis Haji Al Khoury, Undersecretary at MoF, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Jarman, general manager of Emirates Transport in Dubai, Emirates Transport will provide the ministry with electric-powered vehicles following the higher authorities’ approval of the project’s terms and conditions.
The MoU comes as part of the ministry’s commitment to support sustainable energy resources in line with UAE Vision 2021, which stresses the importance of the government working to ensure the continuity of sustainable development and preserve the environment.