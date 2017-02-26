Medical emergency diverts Air Arabia flight

Sharjah: A UAE passenger flight en route to Peshawar from Ras Al Khaimah was forced to divert after one of the passengers suffered a medical emergency, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Air Arabia did not release details regarding the condition of the 63-year-old Pakistani male passenger but it did say that social media reports that the male passenger died while on board were not true.
It confirmed that the passenger died on the way to hospital.
An Air Arabia spokesperson told Gulf News in an emailed statement on Sunday afternoon that once the emergency was dealt with at the airport and the man was transported to ambulance, the plane was rescheduled immediately and was cleared for takeoff.
“Air Arabia flight G9824 from Ras Al Khaimah to Peshawar on Feb 26, 2017, returned to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport 47 minutes after departure due to a medical emergency,” said the spokesperson.
“The affected passenger was rushed to the hospital upon [the] flight landing. The rescheduled flight then took off and landed in Peshawar at 2pm. The safety of our passengers and crew remains Air Arabia’s highest priority,” he said.