Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of Licensing Agency, RTA, said the suggestions also include coordination with the Federal Traffic Council for the gradual issuing of driver licenses.

“[We want to] endorse a period for temporary licensing of all new drivers regardless of the age of the driver at the time of issuing the license, besides the endorsement of 12 black points maximum over one year in the traffic file of the novice driver,” said Bahrozyan.