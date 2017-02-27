Dubai steps up smart transportation drive

“We have not yet finalised who will participate and what will be the structure of the competition. There could be multiple competitions involving manufacturers, researchers, university professors as well as students. The focus is to trigger the research and development and make the city ready for the future,” said Behroozian, who is also the head of RTA’s Smart Vehicles Committee. He added that an important focus of the road map is to build the ground for future technologies.

“Most of the autonomous technologies across the world are in a trial phase now and nobody is sure when these can be put into practice. So, what we are trying to do is to make the city ready for all future technologies by developing safety standards, introducing relevant legislations as well as building the required infrastructure,” said Behroozian. The new road map follows the successful implementation of RTA’s smart transport plan over the last three years that saw the launch of 29 innovative projects as part of the smart city initiative launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 2014. “The Smart City envisioned by Shaikh Mohammad is a city focused on the convenience and welfare of its residents, and offers highly efficient services using sophisticated technologies. The smart mobility is obviously a key pillar of the Smart City,” said Al Tayer. He said that the RTA is the first government entity to announce the completion of its smart city initiatives that were announced three years ago. “Three years ago we announced 22 projects and during this period we have not only delivered all the projects that we promised, but also launched seven additional initiatives that add value to the mobility sector,” said Al Tayer, enlisting the accomplishments. Some of the projects that have enhanced the mobility experience of Dubai commuters include smart bus shelters, taxis with interactive screens and wifi, smart car rentals with pay by the minute features, automated yard test for trainee drivers as well as mobile-based journey planners and taxi hailing apps. In the next phase, smart mobility road map will see the launch of an Integrated Mobility Platform, Tesla electric taxis with autonomous features, smart roadside sales and infotainment kiosks as well as smart pedestrian crossings and public transport with autonomous features among others. More from Transport New rules for electric car chargers

