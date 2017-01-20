Dubai sets new green mobility targets

“The RTA takes part in the Dubai Green Mobility initiative through its membership in the technical and executive committees. The RTA operates 300 hybrid taxi cars, which is 6 per cent of the total taxi fleet. We are working to convert 50 per cent of the taxi fleet to hybrid cars by 2021. These vehicles produce 33 per cent less carbon emissions compared to other cars,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.