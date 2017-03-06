Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announces traffic diversions on Shaikh Zayed Road

Nabeel Mohammad Saleh, Director of Roads, RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said, “Phase I of traffic diversions on Umm Al-Sheef Street had been completed on 17 February. Phase II will start on Friday, March 10, by closing the existing R/A, alongwith the service road parallel to the Shaikh Zayed Road (seaside). The alternative will be to use the two temporary R/As for entering and exiting Sheikh Zayed Road in order to ensure a smooth traffic flow for residents on both sides of the Road during the project construction period.”