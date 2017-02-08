Dubai residents on speed limits

“My residence is in Al Barsha and I go to Tecom everyday to work and frequently use Al Khail Road, where the maximum speed limit is 120 kmph. In some areas, it suddenly drops to 80 kmph and 60 kmph, especially near the exits. Since I have a GPS, it isn’t a problem for me, but most people don’t notice the signboard and continue to travel at the same speed. Reducing the speed suddenly from 120 to 80 or 60 is very difficult when there aren’t any signboards to warn us prior to our entry on the road. Some signboards are also situated in unclear places and that should be improved. I also think that Al Wasl Road speed limit has to be increased to at least 80 kmph or 100 kmph.”