30 message boards on Abu Dhabi roads to keep motorists informed

Abu Dhabi: A total of 30 variable message signboards have been installed across the capital to allow for greater road safety and smoother flow of traffic, the Integrated Transport Centre announced in a statement send on Wednesday.
Another 11 boards will soon be installed as part of the Dh70-million project, which aims to keep road users and motorists informed about road safety and alerts.
The locations of the message board were selected carefully to ensure that they would provide the greatest benefit to motorists, said Salah Al Marzouqi, integrated intelligent transport systems director at the centre. The centre regulates transportation in the emirate of Abu Dhabi under the purview of the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport.