Wrong remains sent to grieving family in the Philippines

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the late Febie Layug Guzman. We assure the Guzman family that we are closely coordinating with the concerned local authorities and are pursuing all avenues of cooperation, including all legal and diplomatic means, to shed light on this incident and repatriate the remains of Guzman to her family in the Philippines at the soonest possible time,” Cortes said.