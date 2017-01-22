Writing books for children is hard work

She offers creative writing workshops to aspiring authors interested in writing for children and currently lives in Brussels and Beirut.

Being a children’s books’ author comes with its peculiar set of challenges, she said. “I need to be always up to date with the issues that matter to the children and teens I am writing for. To be able to do so, I have to be in contact with them to understand them as well as to get their feedback on my stories. The big challenge is to find the balance between my own needs of expression and the current needs of my readers.”