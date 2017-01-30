Unique heart surgery simulated at Arab Health

Dr Antonis Patazis, consultant cardiologist at RB & HH, told Gulf News that Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy or thickening of the heart muscle was an inherited disorder that was often found in children of consanguine marriages. “Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is the most common inherited cardiac condition that can affect anyone, at any age, and it can affect several members of a family. People suffering from it feel a tightening in the chest region, breathlessness, fatigue, palpitation and if left untreated, can result in death. The incidence is 1 in 500 people worldwide, but it is quite high in this region,” he said.