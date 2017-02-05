Unforgettable journey to UAE’s snowy mountain

I quickly took whatever pictures I could. Somebody had made a snowman, while others were making snowballs. The temperature was sub-zero now and I knew I had to begin my descent quickly, but I was already exhausted. I was wearing three layers of clothing and my head and ears were covered, still I was feeling exposed. I had imagined the descent would be easier, but walking downhill with a hailstorm pushing you down was no less than swimming against the current in a freezing river.

I was struggling past vehicles with windows rolled up and people snuggling inside and I couldn't locate my car. To make matters worse, I realised that I had forgotten my mobile in the car so I couldn't call my cousin to ask his whereabouts. Somehow I managed to walk up to the police patrol and just when I when I was about to ask them for help I saw my car, it was as if finding your caravan after days lost in the desert. I hauled myself back in the car, without being able to move for at least 10 minutes. The clock in the car was showing 5pm now and it was already dark up there. Descent Once I regained my bearings, I was relieved that the worst was over. Or so I thought. Little did I realise the worst was yet to come. The journey back took an agonising six hours, due to the chaos caused by hail, and impatient motorists. Many, who didn't have the patience to bear the traffic, pulled over and camped by the roadside. Unable to go either up or down Jebel Jais, some brought out their grills and helped themselves with the warmth of a barbecue and coffee in the chilly weather. By the time the tangle had unravelled for us, it was midnight. The lack of water and food was telling on us as well, but luckily as we crawled our way back, we found a small mosque by the roadside and pulled over. Though we refreshed ourselves, there was another pressing issue at hand: sending the pictures for print. Understandably, there was no internet and it took more than three hours for me to send the pictures, just in time for the print deadline. And then, miraculously, the traffic eased. By the time we reached home, it was already 1am. It was literally, a trip to the clouds and back. (As told to Shafaat Shahbandari, Staff Reporter)

