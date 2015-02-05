UAE's first nanosatellite launched into space

Dubai: The UAE has launched its first nanosatellite into outer space on Wednesday.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS) have announced the successful launch of Nayif-1.
The launch occurred at 7.58 in the morning (UAE local time). Nayif-1 takes on added importance as an educational project launched by MBRSC in cooperation with AUS with the goal of providing hands-on experience to Emirati engineering students on designing, building, testing and operating nanosatellites.
The UAE's first nanosatellite Nayif-1 is successfully launched into space,it is part of a joint project between @MBRSpaceCentre & @AUSharjah
UAE's first nanosatellite Nayif-1 is successfully launched into space,it is part of a joint project between @MBRSpaceCentre&@AUSharjah
فيديو:#الامارات تطلق بنجاح نايف-1 أول قمر اصطناعي نانومتري اماراتي للفضاء وتم اطلاق الصاروخ PSLV-C37 الذي حمل القمر من قاعدة في الهند