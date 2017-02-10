UAE's Federal National Council to mark 45th anniversary on Sunday

The FNC also aims to enhance its performance to help achieve the vision of the UAE and to support the country’s foreign policy through parliamentary diplomacy, strengthening of communication, reinforcement of active societal participation and development of internal capabilities.

In a bid to keep up with the UAE’s strategy to stay prepared for the future by implementing all necessary procedures and policies across various levels of developments, the FNC, for the first time in its history, held a parliamentary consultative forum on January 24-25, 2016. The forum discussed the first parliamentary comprehensive strategy for the current legislative chapter in accordance with best international parliamentary practices, which include vision, mission, values and goals of the five-year strategy and trends.