UAE resident expresses concern over Trump’s visa ban

While the 90-day ban does not appear to be permanent, one Emirati woman living in Dubai said it is frustrating to think of the impact the ban is having not only on people who work in the US, but also on their families back in their home countries.

Iraqi Sabah Al Jubori, 63, who lives in Bahgdad, has already been prevented from seeing his son Ahmad, a US citizen who lives in California and works in local government. Al Jubori was on his way from Baghdad as he had done before when suddenly everything changed. "I flew before the executive order was signed. I was already in the air to America. It's just such a confusion." Al Jubori told Gulf News on phone. Having got as far as Doha, he was asked about his visa, which had been granted in the summer. Then an American official told him that he could not continue his travel on a connecting flight to America. "They took away my passport, they took away my boarding ticket, and they had me with about 20 other people travelling on visas. I was put on a flight back to Baghdad," Al Jubori said. "I will struggle to meet my son again. It will tear our family apart." Meanwhile, an Iraqi national who is studying medicine in the US, is afraid to visit home. Qaysaer Riyadh from Baghdad said he is worried he may never be allowed back into the United States if visits his family. The 32-year-old student moved to the United States in September and was planning to visit his family in the summer but has now cancelled his plans. "I got my tickets a few weeks ago. After 90 days, this order will be extended for Iraqis anyway," he said. It is not clear what Trump plans to do after the 90-day period when his executive order expires.

